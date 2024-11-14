Cable Hill Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 476.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $962,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Walt Disney by 92.0% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.7 %

DIS stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

