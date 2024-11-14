Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $37.20 Million Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,726 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.7% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $37,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 365,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after buying an additional 193,334 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

