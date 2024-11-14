Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 1,712 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

