Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Burke & Herbert Financial Services to earn $7.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

BHRB stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHRB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.09 per share, with a total value of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 233,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,875,523.95. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.