Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at $668,129.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 12,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $447,531.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,416.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at $668,129.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,734 shares of company stock worth $4,510,217. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBW shares. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.