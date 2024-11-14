Brunner (LON:BUT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($19.30) and last traded at GBX 1,495 ($19.24), with a volume of 91285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,475 ($18.98).

Brunner Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,406.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,366.78. The company has a market cap of £626.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Brunner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Brunner’s payout ratio is 950.41%.

Brunner Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

