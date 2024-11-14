Brooktree Capital Management Purchases 27,018 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,018 shares during the period. Thryv accounts for about 5.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Thryv were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 423,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thryv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Thryv by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 355,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 142,434 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Thryv stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $595.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $179.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.24 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

