Brooktree Capital Management Increases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. DXC Technology makes up approximately 1.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 55.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $22.41 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

