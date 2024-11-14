Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price at $36.42

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.14.
Several analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
Shares of DOCS opened at $52.88 on Thursday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.30.
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
