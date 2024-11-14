Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

