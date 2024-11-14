Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Sells $2,439,902.74 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total transaction of $2,439,902.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,118.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $229.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.79 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

