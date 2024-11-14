Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd Buys 198,291 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,291 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 9.8% of Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,175,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,836,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,730,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,533,000 after buying an additional 304,712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,480,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,071,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 139.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,231,000 after acquiring an additional 854,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,380,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,283,000 after acquiring an additional 196,133 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.76. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.49.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

