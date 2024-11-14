British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the October 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BTLCY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,499. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. British Land has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $6.31.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

