Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:BWBBP opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.