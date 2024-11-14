Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:BWBBP opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgewater Bancshares
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Mercer Near Rock Bottom: Is This High-Yield Play Set to Soar?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.