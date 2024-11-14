Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Up 175.0% in October

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.75. 557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

