BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 525,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 897,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Roth Capital cut BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $635.43 million, a PE ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.16.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BRC news, Director Evan Hafer sold 3,000,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BRC news, Director Evan Hafer sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,468.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $60,392.31. The trade was a 40.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,010,884 shares of company stock valued at $12,811,468. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BRC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

