BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Posts Earnings Results

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. BrainsWay had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. BrainsWay updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BrainsWay Stock Down 6.8 %

BrainsWay stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $150.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWAY. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

