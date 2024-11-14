Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:BHR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $251.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.00. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -25.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

