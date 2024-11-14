Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 182.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $262.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.64 and a 200 day moving average of $235.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $196.16 and a 12 month high of $265.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.