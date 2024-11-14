Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 87.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 235,082 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 195,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 118,280 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 726.1% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 313,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 275,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,257,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 71,007 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Cerus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 35,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $61,879.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 590,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,995.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cerus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Cerus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

