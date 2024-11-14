Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,365,000 after buying an additional 808,444 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,871,000 after acquiring an additional 167,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,575,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,399,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,851,557 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.52 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $63.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

