Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the October 15th total of 48,600 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bone Biologics Stock Down 1.7 %
Bone Biologics stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Bone Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $10.56.
About Bone Biologics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bone Biologics
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.