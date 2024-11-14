Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the October 15th total of 48,600 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bone Biologics Stock Down 1.7 %

Bone Biologics stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Bone Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.