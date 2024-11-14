BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 916,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,512,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,493,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.60 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

