Bom Kim Sells 15,000,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,940,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 220.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Coupang by 5.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

