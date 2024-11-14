Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the October 15th total of 119,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

BOLT stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 24,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.92. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 64.49%. Analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 630,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 112,555 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

