Bolt Biotherapeutics’ (BOLT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %
Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,832. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.92.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
