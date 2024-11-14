Bolt Biotherapeutics’ (BOLT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,832. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 630,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 112,555 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

