BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance
NYSE:DMF opened at $7.25 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Municipal Income
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Mercer Near Rock Bottom: Is This High-Yield Play Set to Soar?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.