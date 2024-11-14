BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:DMF opened at $7.25 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Income news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 220,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $1,625,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,156,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,869,278.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

