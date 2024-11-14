BNP Paribas Downgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $48.20 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

International Paper Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $29,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,402.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $29,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,402.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,996.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,840 shares of company stock valued at $910,826 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in International Paper by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 73,367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in International Paper by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 29,904 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

