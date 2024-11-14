BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NUVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Shares of NUVL opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $113.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.35). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $842,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,859. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $168,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,300,968.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $842,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,859. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,122,629 shares of company stock worth $207,180,508. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

