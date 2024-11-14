Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Up 293.3% in October

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 293.3% from the October 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 151,969 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of BGX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 58,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,994. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

