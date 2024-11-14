BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MVF opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

