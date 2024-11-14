Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 2,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,837. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

