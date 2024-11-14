BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0754 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,696. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.