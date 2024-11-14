BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.29

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2885 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BCAT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. 57,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,232. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 166,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $2,757,724.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,096,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,596,239.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 723,927 shares of company stock worth $11,925,047.

