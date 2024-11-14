BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BFZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,097. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $358,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,200,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,465,040.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

