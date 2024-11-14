Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 22,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Blackboxstocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $9.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a negative net margin of 108.37%.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

