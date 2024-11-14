Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Sarah E. Nash Sells 3,100 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $260,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,257.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 18.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Blackbaud by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Blackbaud by 2.1% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

