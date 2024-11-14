Black Swift Group LLC Sells 2,838 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after buying an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in VICI Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,793 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,631,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,381 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 367.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,927,000 after buying an additional 1,744,939 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.