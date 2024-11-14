Black Swift Group LLC Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of O stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 535,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,153. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

