Black Swift Group LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.04. 23,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,876. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

