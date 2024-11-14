Bitget Token (BGB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.96 Billion

Bitget Token (BGB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Bitget Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00001572 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitget Token has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $66.75 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitget Token has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitget Token Profile

Bitget Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. Bitget Token’s official website is www.bitget.com. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal. The official message board for Bitget Token is www.instagram.com/bitget_official.

Bitget Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 1.45731442 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $57,466,288.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

