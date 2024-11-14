Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Senior Officer Sells C$24,412.00 in Stock

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gilles Gerald Royer sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.72, for a total transaction of C$24,412.00.

TSE:BDT traded up C$0.84 on Thursday, hitting C$28.84. The company had a trading volume of 239,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,429. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.67. Bird Construction Inc. has a 52 week low of C$11.64 and a 52 week high of C$32.67.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of C$898.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$961.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 2.7598533 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.44.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

