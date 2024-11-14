BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Update

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the October 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BGLC stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. BioNexus Gene Lab has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. ( NASDAQ:BGLC Free Report ) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,888 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

