BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 42325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 9.0 %

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,412.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,097.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,412.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,044 shares of company stock worth $645,105 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.