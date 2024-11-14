Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,573,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,068 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 19,722.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,870,000 after buying an additional 357,181 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 740,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,723,000 after buying an additional 207,835 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,338,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,787,543,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.72.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $164.12. 285,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average of $208.07. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.35 and a 12-month high of $268.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

