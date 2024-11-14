Biofrontera Inc. Reports Financial Results and Business UpdateWOBURN, Mass. (November 13, 2024) – Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI) recently announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024,

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Biofrontera’s 8K filing here.

About Biofrontera

(Get Free Report)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Further Reading