Bell Bank Sells 33,267 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bell Bank cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,267 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.3% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $45,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.46 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

