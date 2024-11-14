Bell Bank Sells 1,508 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,840 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 622,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

