Bell Bank Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,854,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,196,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,381,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,095,000 after buying an additional 45,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.7% in the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 248,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,165,000 after acquiring an additional 42,536 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 5.1 %

WST stock opened at $344.12 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $413.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.87 and its 200 day moving average is $316.60.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total value of $218,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,931.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

