Bell Bank Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bell Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 132.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.0 %

AMD opened at $139.30 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.37 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a PE ratio of 125.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

